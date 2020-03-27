Moving-out concerns at state universities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – With the public universities in South Dakota moving to online classes for the rest of the semester, some students and families might be concerned about moving out of the dorms.

All six public universities in South Dakota set up resources for students to get their belongings off campus over the next few weeks.

However, one concerned parent is worried about that process.

“This is ridiculous, you’re having all of the students come back to campus in a week to move out all of their stuff, they’re traveling across the state, people are a-symptomatic before they’re contagious. So we might have lots of people who are contagious,” concerned parent Michele Bennett said.

After a few phone calls with different people, Bennett says she was able to work out a plan she felt more comfortable with to move her kids off campus.

“So, yeah, it was resolved for them, but there’s a lot of kids that attend schools all over the state and I don’t think the other schools have necessarily addressed it in the same way,” Bennet said.

Each state university has a different plan outlined on their website to help students move out. SDSU Vice President for student affairs Michaela Willis says they want families to do what they think is best for their own health.

“We understand the concern, which is why we have lots of options available. So, if you or your student don’t feel comfortable coming to campus at this point in time, we have options that will really extend into May and if we need to go further than that, we’re prepared to do that,” Willis said.

Students may also qualify for housing refunds.