More recess, new outdoor activities for students at Fred Assam Elementary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fred Assam Elementary in the Brandon Valley School District is sending students outside more during the first quarter of school because of the pandemic. In an effort to provide kids with additional activities while they’re on the playground, the school’s PTA painted some new games on the blacktop.

More recess. Kids at Fred Assam are excited about that and all the new activities they can find outside.

“Over there is copy like cat. So you have to copy the person who is doing it,” Callahan said.

These new games painted on the ground were paid for and installed by the school’s PTA. Second grader Harper Griffith loves playing bags.

“I like that it’s a challenge for yourself,” Griffith said.

She’s also a fan of class.

Holsen: How has school been going so far?

Griffith: Amazing. I love school.

While Griffith and her fellow second graders are used to going outside three times a day, third and fourth graders are now doing the same as well during COVID-19.

On top of adding more recesses and social distancing measures, teachers are also sanitizing the playgrounds throughout the day.

“We use the sanitation to hit the hot spots before we go in,” Livingston said.

Teacher Missy Livingston says recess is also broken up into sections with each class staying in their own areas.

“This year has been a little bit different than most years but we’re excited to have all the kids back in house. A lot of it is business as normal,” Livingston said.

Educating kids and having fun at the same time.

Third and fourth graders normally have two recesses. This year, they’re enjoying three, 12-minute breaks outside.