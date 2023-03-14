MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — It will be up to the voters in the Mitchell School District to decide if there will be an athletic portion to the district’s new high school. The bond issue will be up for a vote on June 6.

At the next school board meeting, members will decide what amount to ask for from voters. The district says the amount will likely range from $17 million to $20 million.

The new high school will be built across the street from the current high school building. It will connect to the Mitchell Career and Technical Education Academy as well as the Performing Arts Center.