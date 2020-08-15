Mitchell community plans to award students for wearing masks to school

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — In the Mitchell School District, students and staff will be required to wear masks.

To thank students for wearing masks at school, community members created a fund that will be used to purchase prizes. Rosemary Menning is one of the people behind that idea.

“We wanted to make sure that the school district was behind it and he said to go ahead and start and so we started coming up with some wording on how to do the incentives program so people understood what it was for,” Menning said.

There is a paypal account set up on the district’s website for donations. The district superintendent says administrators and teachers will decide how the funds will be used in each grade level.