Mitchell celebrates its high school seniors

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) – Usually when Mitchell High School seniors think about graduation, they imagine walking through the Corn Palace to receive their diploma.

However, like all seniors right now, COVID-19 changed their plans.’

A virtual graduation was held for the students, but before that they wanted one last moment to see their friends and teachers and say goodbye.

That’s why two of the seniors organized a parade for their class.

“The whole COVID thing is just a bad situation and it really just kind of wrecked our senior year so we really just wanted to do something as kind of a final hoorah just to go out with a bang,” Mitchell senior Jeremy Long said.

Friends and family drove up and down Main Street waving at the seniors right before they all headed home for a virtual graduation.