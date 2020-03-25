Middle school counselor meets with students online

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Just because students aren’t in school doesn’t mean they don’t carry around a fair share of anxiety and stress. One middle school counselor is looking to help with that.

Margaret Orris is the 6th grade counselor at Patrick Henry Middle School. She says not being able to interact in person will have its drawbacks, but she’ll using apps like ‘Zoom’ to check in.

“We can still see each other, and you can still read body language and those kinds of things; Obviously, face-to-face is, you know, ideal, but this is a really good option,” Orris said.

She’s also created a virtual classroom to give parents and kids extra resources if they need them.

