Mickelson, Baker discuss school boundaries

On Monday the leadership of the Sioux Falls School District changed- Cynthia Mickelson was elected president of the school board, and Nan Baker was sworn in as a new board member.

The district’s future looks different too. The district has new buildings on the way: Ben Reifel Middle School and Thomas Jefferson High School, both of which are set to open in 2021. There’s also going to be a new elementary school.

Both Mickelson and Baker bring up the new schools when asked about the challenges ahead for the district they’ll help lead.

“Well as we’re looking at the growing enrollment, and the new schools, we will have to address the boundaries,” Baker said.

“Probably the one most on people’s mind is boundaries,” Mickelson said. “So we’ll probably hopefully in the fall start examining data to see where we should go on that, and decide the process we’ll want to take in determining what those boundaries will be with the new schools coming on board.”

Mickelson says not everyone will be happy.

“We can’t unfortunately make a hundred percent people happy with it, but we will … have a very open process, we will engage the community, we will engage civic leaders who also might bring stuff to the table that we don’t think of when we’re drawing these boundaries,” Mickelson said.

“I foresee a group of residents that will work independent of the board, and prior to those meetings having some touch points of communication out into the community,” Baker said.

Mickelson says it looks like all high school and middle school boundaries will be redrawn.

“Not having a crystal ball, but yes, guessing it would be,” Mickelson said.