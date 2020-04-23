Memorial band director inviting students to join virtual performance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The band director at Memorial Middle School in Sioux Falls is getting not only his students, but kids from across the district excited about a virtual performance.

Band directors and students in Sioux Falls are getting creative during the pandemic thanks to the connecting powers of technology.



“No teacher wants to sit in their basement and grade and reply to emails all day. We’d rather be with kids,” Laughlin said.



The next best thing for Memorial’s John Laughlin is through video. He’s organizing a large virtual performance. Any Sioux Falls public student, grade 5-12, can video themselves playing a song called “Band-O-Rama March” and send it in.



Holsen: What’s this process been like for you?

Laughlin: So far it’s been fun. We do this kind of project every year at my middle school so we’re just scaling it up. Kids are more connected than ever thankfully. I don’t think we could have done something like this five years ago.



John’s son Jack is one of those kids. The fifth grader is enjoying the project and missing his fellow bandmates at Pettigrew Elementary.



“Pettigrew has the biggest fifth grade band and you really see more than half the fifth grade each time we meet in group,” Jack said.



Holsen: Is music helping you get through it?

Laughlin: Yeah because it leaves me with something to do that’s fun.



Student videos need to be sent in by May 8. 150 students are already signed up to play.



“We’re going to add it all together before the end of the year,” John said.



A harmonious way to finish this unusual school year.

If you’d like to participate, there’s still time. We’ve posted a link to Mr. Laughlin’s page right here.