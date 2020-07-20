Masks to be required when necessary at Sioux Falls Christian

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Whether or not to require masks at school is on the mind of many people amid this pandemic as the return to school approaches. As part of their Reopening Roadmap plan, Sioux Falls Christian is requiring masks to be worn for specific students and situations.

With students set to return to the classroom on August 19th, Sioux Falls Christian Superintendent Jay Woudstra says the chief concern among parents is masking.

“Most of our concerns have been around masking. I’m sure we have some though that have students that are immune compromised, and again those kids are going to have a chance to learn from home,” Sioux Falls Christian Superintendent Jay Woudstra said.

Woudstra says there’s parents on both sides of the question of requiring masks to be worn. After weighing the options and consulting with a medical team, he says they made the decision to require masks for certain situations.

“Once we explained kind of what the why behind our decision, most are in agreement with why we’re trying to do what we’re trying to do,” Woudstra said.

When Sioux Falls Christian students return to school, wearing a mask will be required for all students in 4th grade and up when social distancing isn’t achievable.

“If teachers can maintain that distance in a classroom setting then the masks can be off. You know, passing times in middle/high school that’s going to be hard to do so masks will be on,” Woudstra said.

Plans can still change.

“As we get more information, as we get more data. As the CDC and Department of Health continue to make changes, we’re going to adapt to it. So the policies and procedures we put out will be ever-changing,” Woudstra said.

Woudstra says the school plans to have masks for students who need one or forgot to bring one. For the complete Reopening Roadmap click here.