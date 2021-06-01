Masks now optional in Sioux Falls School District

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District is making changes to its COVID-19 plan.

Starting on Tuesday, mask wearing for students and staff in summer programs will move from expected to optional. In addition, schools will no longer do contact tracing; instead, the district will uphold findings from the South Dakota Department of Health, which oversees contact tracing outside of school settings.

In an email to parents, district officials say they will continue to identify and exclude symptomatic and positive cases.

Officials are also monitoring circumstances in the community and say they will reinstate mitigation measures as needed. 

Review the latest updates to the plan in the document above.

