Mascots And Colors Approved For New Sioux Falls Schools

Posted: Mar 12, 2019 07:48 AM CDT

Updated: Mar 12, 2019 09:02 AM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Sioux Falls School Board unanimously approved the mascots and colors for the new middle and high school at its meeting Monday night.

Jefferson High will officially be the Jefferson High School Cavaliers. The school's colors will be green, black and gold. 

Ben Reifel Middle School will be the Ben Reifel Bison. Its colors will be crimson red and gold. 

A committee of 9th -12th grade students, representing all existing high schools, used a collaborative process to pick the school colors and the mascots.

As part of the process, the committee reviewed mascots for all other high schools in the state. 

The Cavaliers was chosen because it is not overused and it elicits a sense of strength and courage similar to the mascots for the existing high schools in Sioux Falls.

The student committee chose the bison as the mascot with the support of Ben Reifel's descendants as a symbol that positively represents Reifel's Native American heritage.

The colors were selected because they appear in the Rosebud Sioux Tribal flag, the tribe in which Ben Reifel was a registered member.

Students revealed their selections during a press conference on March 1st. 

Jefferson High School and Ben Reifel Middle School are both set to open in Fall 2021.

