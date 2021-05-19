Marc Murren, Kate Parker win election to Sioux Falls School Board

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Marc Murren and Kate Parker have won election to the Sioux Falls School Board. Parker currently sits on the board and was running for re-election.

Five people were on Tuesday’s ballot, with voters picking two for seats on the board. Murren won with 3,522 votes. Parker was second with 2,322 votes. Anthony Pizer received 2,120 votes, Cory Begley received 1,847 and Paulette Ludens received 1,661.

All of votes have been counted. These are the unofficial results; they will be made official at next Monday’s canvassing.

Both Parker and fellow current board member Todd Thoelke will see their terms end in July, when Parker’s new term and Murren’s term are set to begin. A term on the five-person board lasts three years.