Maher: Strong possibility for some virtual element to graduation

The quiet buildings say it all: the 2019-2020 school year as we knew it is over in the Sioux Falls School District.



“My first reaction to that is we appreciate the governor making that recommendation and will support her in fact and indeed,” Superintendent Brian Maher said. “And I think in many ways it gives us an opportunity to exhale and realize this is what the year looks like now.”



Students will finish all of the year’s academic work remotely. They will also have a chance to retrieve any personal belongings still at their school.



“We’ve got people working on that and putting together a plan for how we bring in 25,000 students to get their personal belongings,” Maher said.



As far as graduation, that’s still to be determined.



“Just this morning, Dan, I had a Zoom meeting with representatives from each of our high schools talking about graduation,” Maher said. “And we haven’t abandoned hope yet that we can have a graduation with pomp and circumstance and throwing of the caps, and we want to do all of that. But I also don’t want to provide false hope, and I know that as every day goes by, that’s less and less likely.”



Maher says there’s a strong possibility there will be some virtual element to graduation.



“They’ve provided some real options for us, which include really a virtual ceremony and get students squarely in the middle of that ceremony, so we’re going to keep working on that, trying to iron out some details, in the event that we can’t have the typical graduation ceremony,” Maher said.



