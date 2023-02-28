SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Brian Maher, CEO and executive director of the South Dakota Board of Regents, will resign his position this summer.

Maher, who took over the position in 2020 after resigning his post as superintendent for the Sioux Falls School District, announced Tuesday that he would be stepping down from the role at the end of his current contract which would be June of 2023.

“The past few years have been a wonderful complement to a career in education,” Maher said. “Beginning my professional life as first an educator, then a K12 administrator, and now as the Executive Director for South Dakota’s public university system, I feel especially fulfilled.”

Nathan Lukkes, general counsel for the Board of Regents, will be taking over Maher’s role. Lukkes has been with the BOR since 2014. Prior to that he served as the Deputy Commissioner of the South Dakota Governor’s Office of Economic Development and as an attorney in Sioux Falls.

President Pam Roberts said Lukkes has shown strong leadership within the public university system in his tenure with the BOR.

“This departure comes with ease, knowing the Board Office is in such great hands,” Maher said. “Nathan has been a leader within the system and is highly trusted and valued.”