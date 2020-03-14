Maher: Locations to be open for ‘anybody’ to get food while schools closed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — West Virginia is the only state in the country without a coronavirus case, and with the virus spreading quickly, a national emergency was issued Friday in an effort to slow down COVID-19.

In South Dakota, Gov. Kristi Noem suggested all schools close next week, and the Sioux Falls School District is following the recommendation.

Superintendent Brian Maher said that the district’s decision didn’t happen instantly; several factors were taken into consideration first.

“We put together several meetings, and two of those meetings were with the Department of Education,” Maher said. “We got together with our community health partners to help us answer the question of is this the prudent thing to do.”

Next Thursday and Friday were already scheduled to not have classes. The question was, what to do about the first part of the week.

“One of the things we want to make certain that we are, is that we’re a part of the solution for either containing or hopefully eventually eliminating the virus,” Maher said. “And so we want to do our part. It became clear to us after getting all the information today that the best course of action for us was to close next week.”

Next week’s days off will be viewed through a more familiar prism.

“We’re treating next week as though we had a blizzard,” Maher said. “So our kids are going to be off Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Our teaching staff is going to be off Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll figure out how or if we make that time up going forward, and we’ll get information out on that as quick as we can. So that’s one thing I think about.”

It’s not the only aspect of next week on his mind.

“We’ve quickly put together a plan that will be very similar to our summer plan on targeted schools having an opportunity for anybody in the community to go to and get their nutritional needs met at noon next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday,” Maher said.

Once we know where those locations are, we’ll share them with you on KELOLAND Weekend News on Saturday.