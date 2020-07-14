Madison superintendent confirms COVID-19 cases among students, discusses upcoming school year

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — Summer activities at a high school in eastern KELOLAND are suspended until further notice.

Madison Central School District made the move on July 8th, the same day it learned a student had tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Joel Jorgenson says prior to putting activities on hold, restrictions and safety measures were in place.

“They were in small groups. They had to go through a questionnaire. They had temperature checks, everything was good,” Madison Central School District Joel Jorgenson said.

Jorgenson says since July 8th, he’s been notified of additional students who have tested positive.

“When they’re here for those workouts, everything was followed and it was in good shape. However, once students leave our facility, and they’re out on their own, especially over the Fourth of July weekend, we don’t have control over that obviously. As a result, that’s where we’re at today,” Jorgenson said.

Volk: Does any of this affect how you start school again in the coming weeks?

Jorgenson: I think everything is going to affect how we start school again in the coming weeks.

The district is working alongside community partners to develop a plan for how to resume classes.

“Everything is up for discussion. Like every school trying to work through this, we’re looking at everything from a normal start, to a normal start with the modifications we plan on putting in place, to if we have a situation where we have to close for three days, three weeks, whatever it may be. How do we transition to distance learning?” Jorgenson said.

The superintendent says a plan could be in place as soon as the end of July.

Jorgenson called the plan a “living document” meaning adjustments will be made as needed.