Lower Brule students win $10,000 invention grant

LOWER BRULE, S.D. (KELO) — Students at Lower Brule High School are being honored for an invention idea.

On February 5th, the Lower Brule High School InvenTeam will showcase an invention idea that earned a $10,000 grant from the Lemelson-MIT Program. The national grant highlights 14 teams of high school students from across the country.

Lower Brule’s invention is a solar powered Bluetooth speaker and cell phone charger called the makȟa ȟotȟaŋiŋ. The Lower Brule InvenTeam is made up of 15 students and the students will be raising money to travel to Washington D.C. to participate in the EurekaFest showcase.

More information about the team and the invention can be found at earthbeats.us.