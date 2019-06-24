Longtime Sioux Falls School Board member is leaving

After 12 years on the Sioux Falls School Board, longtime member Kent Alberty is leaving.

Alberty says during those 12 years, he only missed two meetings.

He says he wasn’t expecting to stick around that long.

Alberty says his proudest accomplishment was helping to start the Career Tech Education Academy.

“I’ll miss it. It’s been next to my family, the most important work I’ve ever done,” Kent Alberty said.

Alberty says he wished he could have done more for special education in the Sioux Falls School District.

He says he looks forward to traveling.