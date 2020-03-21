1  of  12
Local music teacher switching to online sessions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Local musicians are doing their best to find financial harmony right now.

The coronavirus pandemic is leading to a lot of cancelled gigs around town. Performer Geoff Gunderson is also a Childbloom Guitar Program teacher. While he can’t play at local gatherings right now, he’s still working thanks to a switch to online lessons. Gunderson says it’s important to support musicians right now and it’s a great time to sign up for lessons.

“There’s musicians all over town that are, their gigs are being cancelled. So they’re losing a significant part of their income,” Gunderson said.

Gunderson says Childbloom teachers across the country are using Zoom for lessons right now. He says there’s a big online meeting today to discuss how the online tutorials are going.

