Local church helps send kids back to school with annual backpack giveaway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Schools are set to be begin a new year soon, and a church is Sioux Falls is helping send kids back to school with an annual backpack giveaway.

“They’re really excited,” Pastor Kathy Forristall said. “The smiles on their faces. Some of them are just overjoyed. Particularly if they get one that has a character on them they like or the color that they like, they’re really excited. That’s worth it all. To see the expressions on their face.”

New Beginnings Faith Church has been doing a backpack giveaway for over 10 years.

“It’s pretty cool to see the kids’ faces light up when they get that backpack that has their favorite color on it or whatever it might be, their favorite character,” volunteer Tiffany Trottman said. “That’s a huge part of it. And also, part of it too is you know what, we have some pretty great blessings and it’s an opportunity for us to give back. It’s not just for us to use on ourselves but for use to share with others, so it’s a great opportunity to do that.”

Members of the church contributed to the effort

“Kathy actually buys all the supplies and most of the backpacks and people just donate money and then we pack the backpacks as they come in to keep the supplies on hand,” senior pastor Larry Forristall said.

Money might be tight right now, and school supplies are another expense.

“Well I think everybody needs help and I think it’s just an easy way to help the parents get their kids ready for school,” Larry said. “School supplies are expensive on top of everything else, so it’s just a good way for us to reach out to our community and let them know that Jesus loves them.”

“I mean there’s a greater need I think than ever,” Trottman said. “Some people really could just use a smiling face and hope. I’ve been in the same situation, so to be able to offer that is really a privilege.”

This year, the backpack giveaway wasn’t as busy as it normally is, but there were still plenty of people who came out to pick one up.