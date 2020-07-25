Local church collects over 600 backpacks for annual giveaway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Schools will soon be back in session, and a church is Sioux Falls is doing their part to help prepare kids who are going back to school.

New Beginning Faith Church in southwest Sioux Falls had a lot of people stop by their parking lot Saturday morning for their annual backpack giveaway. The event has been happening for over 10 years, and anyone who needed a backpack, received one. The backpacks were purchased with money the church received from their members.

“Well, what we’re doing is we’re giving away backpacks kindergarten through high school,” Larry Forristall, Senior Pastor of New Beginnings Faith Church said. “Backpacks are filled with the supplies that the schools ask for. We’ve got 627 backpacks filled today for anybody that wants to come, they’re free. Just bring your children. Let us know what grade you’re in, what gender they are, and pick up your backpacks.”

This year, the backpack giveaway wasn’t as busy as it normally is, but there were still plenty of people who came out to pick one up. More on this story is coming up tonight on KELOLAND Weekend News at 10 p.m.