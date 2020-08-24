Local cafe serves up lunch for Rapid City Area teachers and staff

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — School begins in two weeks for Rapid City Area students. Meanwhile, teachers and staff are using this extra time to prepare for whatever this school year brings. That’s why one local cafe is stepping in to provide a warm meal and comfort for people who will soon be on the front lines.

While the halls here at Southwest Middle School look pretty empty right now, teachers are actually hard at work preparing for the school year ahead.

“We’ve been working in our classrooms and trying to get those things ready and we started a new math curriculum this year also. So we’ve been working a lot with training and getting ready with that new math curriculum,” Shannon Bren, 8th grade teacher, said.

Fork Real Cafe is a local restaurant, run by volunteers including Dawn Hatcher. The business is donating more than 1,500 meals for teachers and staff while they are preparing for the upcoming school year.

“We want to say thank you to the teachers. They’re working extra hard, they’re doing different things that we’ve never done before. Want to make sure they know they’re appreciated,” Dawn Hatcher, volunteer at Fork Real Cafe, said.

All this week, Fork Real Cafe volunteers will be catering lunch for teachers and staff across the Rapid City School District.

“It’s not about just one place, it’s about our whole city and everybody who’s involved,” Hatcher said.

Bren says it’s nice to see folks supporting them during times like this.

“It shows how the community cares about us as our own little school community which is very very thoughtful of them to do and it gives us an opportunity to be together,” Bren said.

Bringing a school and its community together, one meal at a time.

The Rapid City Area District is scheduled to start school on September 8th.