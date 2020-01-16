Lincoln students enjoying ‘Best Buddies’ program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several Lincoln High School students are starting their own “Best Buddies” chapter.

Best Buddies is an international organization that encourages students to partner up with kids in special education. According to its website, the goal is to end the isolation of the 200 million people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Here in Sioux Falls, senior Mitch Eichacker says the program means a lot to him and his buddies.

“It’s an inclusion program where we make sure that everyone has a friend because the last thing you want is to not have a friend,” Eichacker said.

There are nearly 3,000 chapters around the world with roughly 125,000 participants.