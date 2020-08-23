Lincoln staff, teachers team up to build classroom dividers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Staff members at Lincoln High School are getting ready to welcome back students. Thanks to a partnership with Raven Industries, they’re building separators in classrooms to make the environment safer for learning during the pandemic.

Building Engineer Chris Moneke says getting Lincoln prepared to welcome back kids this year is unlike any other.

“This year has been just a unique year. Just changes and we just keep adapting. We have a great staff here. Everyone is just willing to pitch in,” Moneke said.

Moneke’s staff and teachers have been teaming up to build dozens of dividers in classrooms that are a bit tighter than others. Woodshop Teacher Christian Swenson says the film you see used here was generously donated by Raven Industries.

“Talked about doing shower curtains, then found out those are sold out all across town. I was like, I’ve got some connections at Raven. I know they have this engineered film division,” Swenson said.

“They had a couple giant rolls of this plastic. It’s pretty thick stuff that holds up. So if kids do end up poking a pencil or something, it’s less likely to destroy it,” Swenson said.

Swenson and Moneke hope the material plus a few 2 by 4s will provide some added protection for students.

“We’re just going to try and make it as safe and clean and everything an environment that the custodians can possibly do for the students,” Moneke said.

“We face the challenges that come our way and overcome them. It was really cool to be able to work in cooperation with a local Sioux Falls business like Raven to be able to provide stuff that we were struggling to get elsewhere,” Swenson said.

Thanks to Raven’s donation, the overall cost of the project is only $300. Staff at Lincoln has plans to build more as new requests come in from teachers.