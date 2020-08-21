Lincoln staff preparing to welcome back students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When Lincoln High School students return to the classroom, some of their spaces will feature extra COVID-19 precautions.

Staff has been building special dividers for the computer labs that are located in tight rooms. Woodshop Teacher Christian Swenson says custodians and teachers have been teaming up to construct the separators with some donated material from Raven Industries.

“In order to be able to still use the space efficiently, we had to get a little creative and come up with a way to still provide some barriers between students to try and combat COVID,” Swenson said.

Thanks to Raven’s donation, the overall cost of the project is only $300. Staff at Lincoln has plans to build more as new requests come in from teachers.