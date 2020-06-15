Lincoln Patriot Marching Band training virtually during summer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The school year in Sioux Falls may have just ended but band students are already back at it taking part in summer activities. At Lincoln, band members are getting with their sections and practicing hard. A big difference this year is that it is all virtual.

It takes a ton of work to perform at a high level like the Lincoln Patriot Marching Band. But what happens when you can’t get together in large groups?

Seniors Emily Krueger and Rose Andera say virtual band can be challenging.

“It’s crazy. It’s so different but it is what it is,” Krueger said.

“I’m a little upset because it’s my last year and sectionals are fun for us. It’s a way for us to get to know all the freshmen and all the new members and it’s just a way for sections to bond and stuff like that. It’s hard to try and make those connections when we’re doing everything virtual,” Andera said.

One of Lincoln’s Band Directors, Daniel Carlson, says his band is just too big to meet in person during the pandemic.

“We have 232 in the band this year and to put that many people in the same place at the same time without really knowing what that’s going to do is going to be a real challenge,” Carlson said.

Hopefully, they can get together down the road. The Sioux Falls School District has a phased Return to Play Game Plan but it’s all subject to change. For right now, Carlson and company are content playing together while being apart.

Holsen: How challenging is this?

Carlson: We’re working through a lot of bumps in the road but I think the system is starting to work and I think we’re able to make progress.

“I always took my job for granted. I always took the experience for granted and the human interaction for granted. I know that’s not always a given now. We’ll just appreciate it when we can do it again,” Carlson said.

Carlson says it’s an 11-month process to create every show his band performs. The title of this year’s show is ‘Noc-Turn.’ He and his students hope they get to perform it in person.