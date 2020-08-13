LHS students talk about returning to school

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The class of 2021 already knows this will not be a typical senior year of high school. Sioux Falls students are beginning to get their class schedules for the coming semester. On Thursday, Lincoln High School welcomed back students for registration. The process looks a little different.

There’s been a lot of discussion between parents and educators about how to safely go back, but we have reaction from students. It may sound strange, but 17-year-old Grant Graber is ready to say goodbye to summer and start school.

Brady Mallory: Did you ever think a couple of years ago you would be hoping for a whole year of school?

Grant: Nope. Never expected this.

In a few weeks, students will return to Lincoln High School for the first time since COVID-19 shut down the spring semester.

“I would say, I’m not really nervous. I’m hoping everyone will wear their masks. That’s really important,” Grant said.

LHS hosted its student registration for students to get their schedules and ID’s on a staggered schedule. Part of the day’s activities were outside.

“We kind of just went through and followed the line and stayed separated and it was a pretty smooth process,” Luke Smith, senior, said.

Grant, Luke and Ty Shafer, who are all on LHS’s student council, say they are all hopeful for a full year of school. But, after watching the Class of 2020, they know that it isn’t guaranteed.

“I felt really bad for them and then as I started thinking about it more, I’m like, hey, this could happen to us,” Ty said.

All three students say they felt the limitations of remote learning.

“Being away from your friends is a very hard part of that,” Luke said.

It may sound strange, but the LHS students we talked with want to start school and hope the year will last until close to next summer.

Grant: I really like just having school in person, being able to see my friends, asking teachers questions and stuff like that.

Brady Mallory: Did anyone coach you to say that, or is that how you feel?

Grant: It’s how I actually feel. Cause, I don’t want to get it. I don’t want my family to get it. I want to stay safe, but I still want to come to school to learn.