LHS students learning with German students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the next two weeks, students are getting a different perspective through the school’s annual German foreign exchange program.

At first glance, it seems like these students are learning math.

But for German exchange student Arwed Klein, he’s learning about American culture.

“I just want to know… how they live. And how a normal day looks there,” Klein said.

But this isn’t his first time in the states.

“I’ve lived here ten years ago in Dayton, Ohio for one year. Then I’ve traveled here last year with my family to Disney,” Klein said.

It is, however, his first time attending Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls.

He has this opportunity along with other students from Potsdam, Germany through the schools’ foreign exchange program.

“Potsdam is the city sister of Sioux Falls. They come every fall and we go every summer to visit them. We have a lot of activities like the Washington Pavilion, the Mall of America, the Black Hills, Badlands,” LHS German teacher Saskia Edwards said.

While in town, Klein is staying with host-brother, junior Zeb Mendel.

“I’m really looking forward to comparing and contrasting the difference in our lives and just seeing the difference between our cultures,” Mendel said.

“In Germany we’re, like, a lot of people are playing soccer. Here, some, of course, are playing soccer but not as many as in Germany,” Klein said.

Then also coming to embrace those differences.

“He’s very excited to learn about American football. And so I can’t wait to help him find out more about that because football is a big aspect of American life,” Mendel said

“It’s going to be pretty cool,” Klein said.

But the bond goes deeper than the soil they live on.

“I used to have siblings that lived with me in the house, so… over the years, it’s gotten a bit lonely down in the basement, so it’s nice to have somebody to have around and he’s pretty cool,” Mendel said.

“The world is borderless, in some ways, you know. This is a great way for them to actually… feel what’s going on and see it. Instead of learning it from a book and pictures,” Edwards said.

Next week, Klein and the rest of his class will get to visit the Black Hills.

After that, in the Summer, a few Sioux Falls students will have the same chance to visit Potsdam, Germany.