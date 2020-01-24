LHS senior earning national attention for art

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some local art students are being recognized nationwide.

The ‘Young Arts’ exhibit at the Washington Pavilion is displaying the works of Lincoln High Schoolers.

Senior Jada Carlson’s piece ‘Quiet’ has received a Scholastic Art & Writing Award.

“I don’t know, I just took this in my bedroom and it’s kind of cool to have such a low-key setup but such a high honor for it,” Carlson said.

Her’s was one of the few chosen for this honor out of 361,000 other submissions.

It’s also currently displayed in both New York and Washington D.C.