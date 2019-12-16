LHS counselors asking for new donations for ‘Club 17’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lincoln High School counselors are looking for donations of warm clothing for students ahead of the holiday break.

The school’s Club 17 is running low on new jackets, hooded sweatshirts, winter hats and gloves. Club 17’s name represents the 17 hours students spend away from school and the struggles kids face when they’re low on resources.

“Currently we want like hats, gloves, hooded sweatshirts. It’s getting cold out. So those things that kids need right now is what we need,” School counselor David Myers said.

If you’re interested in donating new jackets, hooded sweatshirts, hats or gloves to Lincoln students, you can drop them off at the school office this week.