Less than 1% of SF School District students, staff have tested positive for COVID-19

Sioux Falls School District Superintendent Jane Stavem says at the moment, less than 1% of both students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19; Stavem says it’s .11% for students and .37% for staff. Stavem also shared information on quarantines and hospitalizations.

“As of right now, about 5.2% of our students are out on quarantine, and about 1.47% of our staff are out on quarantine,” Stavem said. “Since the beginning of the school year, we don’t have any hospitalizations that we’re aware of.”

One issue right now is time lost.

“We are concerned about lost classroom time, and we have also heard from parents and teachers about the issues of repeated quarantines for people who are asymptomatic and are missing instruction,” Stavem said.

The superintendent says mask use is near universal.

“Would you see 100% of people in masks? No, but would you see very, very close to it? Absolutely,” Stavem said. “We expected them to wear masks and they stepped up, and they have done that very, very well.”

The policy right now for both students and staff is to quarantine for 14 days if there is close contact with someone who can spread COVID-19. But there could be change on the horizon when it comes to quarantining.

“I would love to see if we could as a district look at drafting some revised language on the quarantine of, for students and staff on that, and basically have a vote on that probably Wednesday,” school board President Cynthia Mickelson said.