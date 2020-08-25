Legacy Elementary in Tea taking P.E. outdoors

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Elementary schools in Tea are taking advantage of their outdoor spaces to get kids out of the building as much as possible this year. On top of recess, physical education classes are all outside.

Legacy Elementary fifth grader Hadley Rand and his classmates have been back in school for about a week and it looks like they’re having a good time.

Rand: We’re playing tag with pool noodles because we can’t with our hands because of COVID.

Holsen: What do you think about that?

Rand: It’s fun.

Rand’s P.E. class is led by teacher Brent Johnson. He says being around kids again has been great.

“First week has been awesome to be back. These kids are amazing. We’ve thrown some new rules at them and regulations but they’re rock stars. I think after the third day they had it down better than most of the adults,” Johnson said.

Johnson says a majority of these 45-minute P.E. classes normally would take place in the gym.

“We’re going to try to be outside as much as possible. We have a wide-open space out here that we’re going to utilize. They can take their masks off when we’re exercising. We can socially distance out here. It’s looking a little different but so far, so good,” Johnson said.

P.E. will remain outside until further notice. From the smiles on their faces, these students seem to be having plenty of fun in the sun.

“Gets them moving, grooving, having a good time this morning,” Johnson said.

Johnson says he expects the physical education classes to be outside until the snow flies. However, he doesn’t want to talk about the white stuff just yet.