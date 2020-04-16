Lake Area Tech planning virtual graduation ceremony

With graduation season on the way, schools are thinking outside of the box to keep the day special for students.

The campus is quiet at Lake Area Technical Institute right now, and that won’t change by the time graduation day rolls around.

“That’s been something that we’ve been very sad about, the fact that we were not going to have a traditional graduation, and we actually hung onto that thought for a long time, but we finally gave in and said, ‘This just isn’t going to happen so we have to go to plan B,'” Director of Student Services, Marketing & Public Relations LuAnn Strait said.

So what’s plan B? A virtual graduation ceremony set for May 8 on the two-year college’s website.

Lake Area Tech is trying to keep the virtual ceremony as close to the real thing as possible.

“They will actually get a chance to hear a commencement speaker. We have a lot of surprises for them,” Strait said.

Students’ names and programs will also be announced.

Work study student Katie Person is happy about the decision.

“It feels really encouraging to know that they didn’t forget about us and forget about graduation,” Student Katie Person said.

“We just want to make sure that we’re making it special for the students this year,” Strait said.

Strait says Senator John Thune will be the commencement speaker.

The ceremony on May 8 won’t be live, but students and their families will be able to watch it at 4:00 p.m.