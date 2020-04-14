Kids around the world inventing ways to bust boredom

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – During the coronavirus pandemic, one group is looking to help kids and teens stay entertained by stretching their imaginations and inspiring others to do the same.

Sioux Falls’ resident young inventor Allie Weber has made quite the name for herself around the world; Whether it’s being one of the leads in Mythbusters Jr. to having her own patent by age 14. Now, her next big journey is looking to impact those all around the globe, all while doing it all from her own home.

After seeing how the COVID-19 pandemic was affecting one of her friends in Hong Kong, Weber knew it was only a matter of time before she and other kids and teens would be in a similar situation.

“We knew that there was going to be a need for crafts and projects for people to do while they’re stuck at home so they don’t get bored, so that’s really where this idea came from,” Weber said.

The idea is called “Stay in. Play in.” Weber has teamed up with friends like 12-year-old Kelton O’Connell from Indiana to post daily videos of them crafting a unique way to make home more fun.

“We’re also trying to create each project in a way that can be done using – it can be accomplished using… things that people can find in their houses, so a glass of water, some ice, and a string, then you can easily make a salt crystal,” Kelton O’Connell said.

“Like rubber band golf, where you can take rubber bands and shoot targets in your house. There are other people who have done cooking things,” Weber said.

Many of the youths are in the top STEM groups from around the world.

“It’s people that are interested in Science Technology Engineering and Math and using those things to make the world a better place,” Weber said.

But the movement is meant to encourage anyone to share their own ideas.

“We’re trying to keep positive through all of this negative time,” O’Connell said.

They simply have to share the video online using the #StayinPlayin and their video might be featured. Through this, Weber and O’Connell want to connect like-minded individuals.

“I love collaborating. I love the sense of being a part of something that is not just what I create; it’s what I create plus what everyone else creates,” O’Connell said.

“Being able to make those connections in this way is pretty cool,” Weber said.

Even though they might be limited to their homes physically, mentally, they’re stretching the limits of possibility.

“Do the things that interest you that you never really had time to do before,” Weber said.

“It’s like I’m kind of at home,” O’Connell said.

To see videos from ‘Stay In Play In’ you can visit their YouTube channel and Twitter.