Keeping your kid healthy can keep them in school

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — As the temperatures drop, flu and cold cases start picking up.

So far this school year, South Dakota has eight confirmed cases of influenza. The number is only expected to grow.

“The flu season is coming, we just have not seen very much of it and with the influenza it can make a kid sick really fast so they can feel fine in one moment and then not in a couple of hours,” Thompsen said.

If your child gets the flu, Sateera Thompsen says it’s best to keep them home.

“We really want the kids here at school and we want them in class and we want them fully engaged so they can academically get as much as they can out of school. However, when they are truly sick, truly not feeling well, they are not going to be engaged in school,” Thompsen said.

However, too many sick days can cause a child to fall behind at school. Which only stresses the importance of keeping your child as healthy as can be.

“The issue with today’s classroom is that the rich learning that takes place, happens during the collaboration, the problem solving, the conversations that kids have together which cannot be recreated or replicated for kids to do when they come back,” Principal Lundgren said.

So staff and students at Grandview Elementary ask everyone to cover your mouth when you cough and always wash your hands.

“It’s really a partnership where we work together with parents and students so that we can all be healthy and be happy and learn and grow and be successful adults in the 21st century,” Principal Lundgren said.

Influenza isn’t the only illness out there, Rapid City school nurses say to be on the look out for strep throat, chicken pox, and the common cold.