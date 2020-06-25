John Harris Elementary staff add new activities to playground

SIOUX FALS, S.D. (KELO) — If you stop by the playground at John Harris Elementary, you might notice some added features. Staff has been busy painting the area and adding new activities in an effort to make the space an extension of the classroom.

Former John Harris student Seth Blom is doing his best to outwit his mom in a game of Checkers. It’s one of the new games added to the school’s playground area.

Blom: It looks a lot different with all the painting they did the last few days.

Holsen: What do you think about it?

Blom: It’s definitely going to make the playground for the kids more fun.

“This is a great opportunity to bring the learning outside the school and add movement to it. Also, we can social distance a little bit by spreading us out,” Hohwieler said.

Shannon Hohwieler is a Kindergarten teacher at John Harris. She can’t wait to bring her students out to enjoy the more than a dozen new outdoor activities next year.

“They’re going to be in love with it. They are going to be so excited. We’ve got ABCs. We’ve got numbers. Counting by tens. Counting by fives,” Hohwieler said.

From Snakes and Ladders to Checkers, these games add structure for kids when they’re playing outside.

Admin Intern Seth Wagner says it’s part of a strategy called Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports.

“They’re going to be engaged. They’re going to be moving. It’s going to be fun for them but it will be a little more structured because we know when kids come back in the fall it’s been five months since they’ve been on a playground in a school setting,” Wagner said.

And making the right moves will be a key piece in returning to school.

The new outdoor activities are available for the public to use as well. Staff members say there is more to come. They’ll be adding a map of the United States and an outdoor classroom.