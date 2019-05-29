Jefferson High School renderings released Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An overall view of Jefferson High School. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The courtyard of Jefferson High School. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The main entry to Jefferson High School. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The media center at Jefferson High School. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The commons at Jefferson High School. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The learning commons at Jefferson High School. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The learning stair at Jefferson High School. [ + - ] Video

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The first renderings of Sioux Falls’ newest high school were released at the latest school board meeting on Tuesday.

The renderings show seven parts of the new two-story high school being built in the northwestern Sioux Falls. Superintendent Brian Maher said Tuesday, currently the project is projected to be under budget. It looks to be $233,000 under the guaranteed maximum price.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new high school will be held sometime in June. The school is slated to open in Fall 2021.

