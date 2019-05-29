Jefferson High School renderings released
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The first renderings of Sioux Falls’ newest high school were released at the latest school board meeting on Tuesday.
The renderings show seven parts of the new two-story high school being built in the northwestern Sioux Falls. Superintendent Brian Maher said Tuesday, currently the project is projected to be under budget. It looks to be $233,000 under the guaranteed maximum price.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the new high school will be held sometime in June. The school is slated to open in Fall 2021.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
