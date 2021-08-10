Jefferson High School holds ribbon-cutting on Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a big day for the newest high school in the Sioux Falls School District.

A ribbon-cutting was held today at Jefferson High School. The school is located in the northwest part of the city and excitement is already building for its first school year.

“If you’re a Rider, you love Roosevelt. If you’re a Patriot, you love Lincoln. And if you’re a Warrior you love Washington. And now that’ll be true for the Jefferson Cavaliers. If you’re a Cavalier, you will love Jefferson,” Jefferson Principal Dan Conrad said.

The school year has its first day two weeks from this Thursday on August 26th.