Jefferson High and Ben Reifel Middle School making progress in construction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While the pandemic has changed some things for teachers and students this year in the Sioux Falls School District, ongoing construction projects have been unaffected for the most part.

Set to welcome new students and staff next fall, construction at Jefferson High School and Ben Reifel Middle School is going smoothly according to Jeff Kreiter with the Sioux Falls School District.

Holsen: How is the high school coming along?

Kreiter: The high school is really shaping up nice. We’re projecting end of April, first part of May taking over that one. That is right on timeline. Middle school is right about the same time frame.

Kreiter says he’s working with the principals at both schools to pick out furnishings and equipment right now. Crews are also getting the outdoor spaces ready at both buildings.

“Football field got seeded. Practice fields at the high school got seeded. We got that in place. That was one of our big hurdles,” Kreiter said.

In central Sioux Falls, work is finishing up on an addition at Horace Mann. It includes a secure entrance, changes to the administration area, and a few new classrooms.

“They’re looking to get into there soon. We’re kind of using the old office that they have. They already renovated it for a conference room and stuff. They’re not operating efficiently right now,” Kreiter said.

Kreiter says they should be able to move into those spaces in just over a week.

“With COVID, the air handler came in in mid-August. That was supposed to be here in June. There was some challenges to get this thing all up and running,” Kreiter said.

Still, he says overall, crews are making progress.

“Contractors are all paying attention to protocols and those sort of things. It’s dynamic and you got to kind of be thinking about it,” Kreiter said.

Kreiter says looking ahead to next summer, Cleveland Elementary is due for a roughly $7 million upgrade that includes a brand new gym. His staff is in the design process for that right now.