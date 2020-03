Janelle Revier, a Culinary Arts Teacher at the Career and Education Academy, was named the 2020 Dr. John W. Harris Teacher of the Year on Monday.

Janelle Revier is in her 20th year as a teacher with the Sioux Falls School District.

Vern Eide presented Revier with a $4,000 check on Monday night.

There were 68 nominees for Teacher of the Year in 2020.