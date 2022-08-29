SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – One KELOLAND school district is getting fresh produce with daily meals thanks to a partnership with a local farm.

A special delivery is on its way to Fred Assam Elementary.

As part of a farm-to-school partnership, Laura Patzer with Cherry Rock Farms is delivering fresh veggies to be used in school lunches in the Brandon Valley School District.

“I think it’s going to be a great experience for kids to experience different kinds of vegetables and really get a taste of how fresh things are,” Patzer said.

The cucumbers and vegetables will be washed, cut up and put on the salad bar.

“We at least offer three to five variety of vegetables every day and two to three varieties of fruit,” child nutrition director Andrea Kruse said.

While fresh veggies were delivered on Monday, Patzer says in the future, kids could get things like watermelon and cantaloupe on their plates.

“We are always trying to add new things to the salad bar. Kids see something new and they immediately want to give it a taste. The purple peppers that were delivered today are going to be a huge hit just because it is fun, colorful and something different,” Kruse said.

It does take some planning to make this partnership happen.

Patzer and Kruse started meeting in the spring to decide what to incorporate in the school lunches.

“We appreciate the Brandon Valley School District so much because they are willing to take that extra step just to make sure the kids are getting the freshest, most nutrient-dense vegetables,” Patzer said.

“We love it, like I said the Brandon Valley School District is a huge part of the community, so just being able to share local businesses and support local businesses and share that with our students is huge,” Kruse said.

Patzer says they make deliveries to other schools in the district on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.