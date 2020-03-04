‘Inclusion week’ at Harrisburg North

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Classmates in Harrisburg are coming together during what they’re calling ‘Inclusion week.’

These Harrisburg North Middle School students are signing pledges to be kind and include one another regardless of differences. On top of the pledges, there are other activities taking place like the mix and match lunch hour.

That’s when students step outside their friend groups and sit with people they don’t know. Seventh-grader Makayla Schut says it’s an important effort because you don’t know what others could be going through.

“It really helps tell yourself that you need to include others and that everyone needs to include others. It helps put it down on paper and really show yourself that you can make a difference,” Schut said.

In addition to inclusion activities this week, Harrisburg North is also starting an all-abilities show choir. In a related story, we caught up with a similar show choir at Roosevelt High School in Sioux Falls recently called Unity Inc. You can learn about that all-abilities show choir coming up Thursday night in Eye on KELOLAND.