If you need to register to vote for Sioux Falls School Board do it today; absentee voting also starts today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While election day for the Sioux Falls School District’s board election is May 18, there are some important notes you should be aware of today.

Absentee voting begins on Monday, May 3. Voters can mail in their ballot or drop it off in person at the Instructional Planning Center at 201 E. 38th Street.

According to the school district’s website, registered voters can vote in-person prior to election day.

Monday is also the deadline for voter registration. Forms need to be turned in to the county auditor’s office by 5 p.m.

There are five candidates for two spots. You can learn more about the candidates in the stories linked below:

For more information, click here.