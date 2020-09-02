Hundreds take part in march for racial equality and justice in Vermillion

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — A student group at the University of South Dakota led a march for justice for Black people Wednesday afternoon.

Hundreds of students, staff and community members took part in the event hosted by the Cultural Wellness Coalition.

KELOLAND’s Dan Santella spoke to march organizers on Tuesday about what they hoped to accomplish.

The march was scheduled to start from the DakotaDome and end near Old Main on the USD Campus.

Organizers say they invited everyone who they could think of including police officers and the university president. They say right now, unity is everything.

