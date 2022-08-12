SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls is sharing updated guidelines regarding human sexuality in education settings ahead of a new school year.

KELOLAND News has obtained a copy of a letter sent to families with students who attend Bishop O’Gorman Catholic schools. We’ve also obtained a copy of a document detailing LGBTQ policies for students and staff.

It says students may not express same sex attraction that causes confusion or distraction. And official documents must contain a student’s “biological sex as determined from conception”

It also includes policies for boys and girls sports, locker rooms, bathrooms and more.

Bishop O’Gorman Catholic School students return to class on Thursday, August 18.

KELOLAND’s Dan Santella is reviewing the policy and letter; he’s also reached out to the Diocese for a response. We’ll update this story with new information as it is received.