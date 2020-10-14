How technology has paired with the pandemic for the SF School District

COVID-19 has meant significant changes for many of us, including our use of technology. In the Sioux Falls School District, all students from kindergarten through 12th grade can take their device, either a Chromebook or an iPad, home with them. Previously only high schoolers could do this.

3,300 iPads have gone out to kids in kindergarten and first grade this school year.

“Each kindergarten and first-grade class had a few iPads,” said Ryan Knutson, director of information and technology services for the Sioux Falls School District. “We had about a two-to-one ratio, and last March when we went remote, we weren’t able to give each student an iPad, so we offered them a different device. So we wanted to make sure that we had completed our one-to-one down through kindergarten. That was the last two grades that we had left to go to be truly one-to-one, and so the iPads completed that process.”

Overall, 3,575 additional devices are going out to students or teachers this year.

“Each teacher has had access to a desktop within the classroom, but this year will be the first year that each teacher will have their own laptop,” Knutson said.

Technology has paired with the pandemic.

“If you take a look at our technology planning … what that you’re seeing this year go on, is really slated to have been done at some point in the near future anyway,” Knutson said. “I believe COVID has accelerated the rate at which we’re implementing that plan.”

Knutson says the ability to take a device home means a classroom isn’t limited to a school building.

“For some students, it means they have a device that they maybe didn’t have before and learning can be extended past the school day, whether it be homework that’s assigned or just an interest of theirs that they want to explore, and so it’s really expanded that opportunity to learn at any time, anywhere,” Knutson said.

“Hats off to our technology staff and our teachers, because it’s a really big collaborative effort to get them into the hands of students and used well,” Sioux Falls School District Superintendent Jane Stavem said.