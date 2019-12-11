Horace Mann Students ready to bid at live auction

Sometimes for students, the biggest lessons are taught in the smallest of schools.

Horace Mann Elementary only has about 90 students this year.

That’s because it’s an alternative school that deals with kids who have been unsuccessful in their own neighborhood schools.

But as you’re about to see these kids are finding success thanks in part to your donations.

“This is really cool.”

11-year-old Subeck Loro is super excited.

“I think that’s going to be really interesting, I think it’s going to be one of the coolest things that’s going to happen this year,” Loro said.

Loro is looking to see what he’s going to buy at this store at Horace Mann that’s full of donations.

“Horace Mann is our alternative school for students who maybe couldn’t make it in their home attended school, so they come here to work on social skills and just get those kind of skills just to get reintegrated back to their home attendance programs,” Behavior Specialist Carrie Grogan said.

Loro, along with other students, have been earning points throughout the year that rewards them for good behavior.

“All of our students are on point cards and they earn points for positive behaviors and there are also negatives for those negative behaviors, so they earn points every day for different skills and they all have their own target areas that they’re working on,” Grogan said. .

“I have about 12,000,” Hagos Guley said.

Next week the kids will get to spend their hard earned points at the store during a live auction with a real auctioneer.

“I’ve been saving ever since I knew this was going to happen,” Loro said.

Both kids aren’t sure what they’re going to buy, just yet, but say it might be for something for their families for Christmas.

Here’s where you can help.

“We’ve been reaching out to get donations for things for students, but we have heard a lot of talk about kids wanting to buy things for siblings and family members, and so kids have been really saving points you know to buy those Christmas presents that they can’t maybe afford,” Grogan said.

Items a lot of us may take for granted.

“A lot of our students love to buy like purses for their moms or backpacks or lunch boxes for their dads we’ve seen a lot or little siblings even to shampoo, face wash, body wash, deodorant, toothbrushes any of that stuff we see our kids constantly buying for their family,” Grogan said.

Now that’s a lesson in giving you won’t find in any textbook.

This is the fifth year Horace Mann has had the store open for students, but this is the first time they’re holding a live auction.

If you’d like to donate to the store contact Horace Mann Elementary.