SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A prestigious national organization dedicated to the study of history is weighing-in on the proposed social studies content standards for South Dakota classrooms.

The American Historical Association has sent an open letter to the South Dakota Board of Education Standards criticizing the proposed revisions, saying they would do significant harm to students in the state.

The Washington, DC-based American Historical Association touts itself as world’s largest organization of professional historians, with more than 11,000 members. The association says there was a lack of input by experienced educators in developing the South Dakota standards. And according to the association, the standards, if implemented, would not only cause harm in the classroom, but also to students’ future careers.

The executive director of the American Historical Association says its letter was prompted by a request from teachers here, concerned about the content included in the proposed social studies standards.

“History teachers in South Dakota contacted us and said we have this problem, could you be helpful? Could you write a letter that explains why this new proposal is not in the interest of students, in the interest of people in South Dakota,” American Historical Association Executive Director Jim Grossman said.

The association’s letter states that the standards promote too much memorization of facts and have no references to critical thinking.

“You’ve probably had a history course at one time where you had a lot of names and dates and facts to memorize. My guess is, you’ve forgotten them all, or at least 90-percent. When students memorize things, that’s not learning, that’s an information dump,” Groosman said.

Grossman says simply knowing those facts won’t help students when they move onto college.

“College history courses are no longer about memorization. We’ve moved beyond that. College history courses now challenge students with understanding the past and thinking historically,” Grossman said.

Grossman says that the standards’ emphasis on memorization can also undermine career prospects because a solid background in history promotes understanding people from different backgrounds, a key to success in the working world.

The first public hearing on the social studies standards will be on Monday in Aberdeen. KELOLAND News will have a crew at the hearing and will have updates throughout the day both on-air and online.