High school students settling in at Sioux Falls Lutheran

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Lutheran is welcoming more than 30 high schoolers to its new facility this year.

Despite the pandemic, things have gotten off to a good start. From band to volleyball and other activities, the school has a lot to offer. Fundraising for even more classrooms was paused during COVID but will resume again this week. Junior Jordy Alvarez-Martinez says the new space has been great.

“It’s been great. It’s a whole new experience for me from the old school to the new school,” Alvarez-Martinez said.

The old school was housed at Memorial Lutheran. Sioux Falls Lutheran is hoping to raise money soon for a two-story, $4 million dollar addition. It needs $400,000 to begin construction.