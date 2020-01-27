High school students receiving national attention for art

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Young artists are making big headway with their art. Two high school seniors are being recognized nationally for their works in photography.

Lincoln High School Senior Jada Carlson has only been doing photography for two years.

“I just recently got a camera from my aunt and it’s not the best camera, just a kit camera that’s like 500 dollars, that’s still a lot, but it’s pretty basic,” Senior/Artist Jada Carlson said.

What isn’t basic is how far she’s come in such a short time. Her art was selected, along with eight others to hang up in the Young Artists Gallery at the Washington Pavilion.

Now, you could say that Carlson takes these photos in her sleep — literally. This actually a picture of her sleeping, but professional art critics aren’t sleeping on her work.

Last year, for her picture called ‘Quiet’ she earned a Gold Key from The Scholastic Art & Writing awards.

“They go over like 360 thousand, or something like that, and select top ones,” Carlson said.

She was then picked to represent the region in New York where she accepted a gold medal for the piece.

“And that puts her in the top one percent in the nation, so when she had her work go to New York, there are over 240 thousand pieces of writing and art that they are judged against with nationally and internationally,” Lincoln High School Art Teacher Sarah Winterscheidt said.

Another one of her works ‘Chair’ has received a Gold Key this year. She isn’t the only student in her class earning praise; fellow class mate Heather Eller also won a gold key this year.

“I’m so excited, like honestly it’s so cool to know that, like, they thought I deserved a gold key,” Senior/Artist Heather Eller said.

“It fills my heart with joy. I am just so tickled pink when they come in and tell me what they’re doing and about how they are able to problem solve,” Winterscheidt said.

“And it’s cool to win something. Even if I don’t win the gold medal it’s super cool to be recognized for the art that I make,” Eller said.

That piece isn’t currently displayed at this exhibit,

But what is on display is the pride of students who not only earned keys for their work but to their futures.

“I don’t ever want to not do this, which is why I plan on going to art school,” Eller said.

“I’m hoping to get into marketing and advertisement photography so hopefully into some pretty cool colleges that are out of state,” Carlson said.

Eller’s piece will go on to be viewed by judges from the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards and could qualify for a gold medal. The exhibit goes until February 23rd.